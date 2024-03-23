Iran’s arms industry goes mainstream at Qatar Expo with advanced ‘Gaza’ drone
Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Mar 2024, 06:45 PM IST
SummaryTehran pitched its products, including its new “Gaza” drone, to the international market in Doha, worrying the U.S. and its allies.
DOHA, Qatar—Iran says its latest drone can carry as many as 13 bombs with a turboprop engine that can power it over 1,000 miles at 35,000 feet. But its most distinctive feature is the name stenciled on the matte gray fuselage: “Gaza."
