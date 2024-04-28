Iran’s attack on Israel has deepened concerns about its nuclear program
Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Apr 2024, 04:47 PM IST
SummaryThe exchange of direct fire between the two foes opens an era of more dangerous competition.
Iran’s decision to launch more than 300 missiles and drones in its first direct attack on Israeli soil earlier this month showed an appetite for risk that is putting renewed focus on Tehran’s nuclear program and whether it will continue to refrain from developing a bomb.
