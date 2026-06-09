Iran’s attack on Israel reveals new and aggressive regional ambitions

Israel wants the freedom to keep attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon even if the war in Iran ends. It also would prefer to keep going at Iran to further degrade its industrial capacity and put pressure on the regime, though it realizes it needs Trump’s approval and U.S. military support to fully resume hostilities. Netanyahu said on Monday that he had acted to ensure that Iran and Hezbollah couldn’t “impose on us an intolerable new equation,” in which Israel was unable to respond to the Lebanese group’s or Tehran’s attacks.