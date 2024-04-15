Iran’s attack on Israel: What happened and why
Peter Saidel , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Apr 2024, 03:19 PM IST
SummaryHow Tehran’s swarm of missiles and drones opened a new phase of conflict between longtime foes.
Iran launched its first-ever attack from Iranian territory on Israel on Saturday night with a salvo of hundreds of drones and missiles that turned a long-running shadow war into a direct conflict.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less