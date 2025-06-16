Iran’s Ayatollahs are weaker than ever

The regime’s weakness and fragmentation at senior levels is the starting point for strategy. Iran is led by an ailing octogenarian, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with no clear successor in sight. His son apparently wants the job, but he is widely disliked. The leading potential successor, President Ebrahim Raisi, died last year when his helicopter crashed. Mr. Khamenei has held power for more than 35 years and is only the second supreme leader, so there is no established path for succession, and internal chaos won’t make it any easier. Israel’s decapitation of significant elements of the regime’s military leadership compounds the disarray at the top.