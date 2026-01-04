President Trump’s threat to intervene in Iran’s protests carries new urgency for Tehran now that the U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro has raised uncertainty around how far the president is willing to go.
Iran’s calculations are scrambled by US raid in Caracas
SummaryThe capture of Nicolás Maduro will force officials in Tehran to consider a broader range of risks as Trump threatens to intervene.
President Trump’s threat to intervene in Iran’s protests carries new urgency for Tehran now that the U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro has raised uncertainty around how far the president is willing to go.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More