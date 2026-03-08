FOR A WEEK Iran had functioned surprisingly smoothly under American and Israeli bombardment. Preparations ordered by the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, before his assassination on February 28th, proceeded as planned. The first wave of air strikes killed fewer among Iran’s leadership than first reported. Almost all the deputy commanders and key regime figures survived, including the president, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Ali Larijani, the secretary of the National Security Council.
Iran’s defiant regime picks a new supreme leader
SummaryThe appointment suggests the Revolutionary Guards have the upper hand
