Iran’s defiant regime picks a new supreme leader

In addition, Mojtaba could struggle to stamp his authority as supreme leader. Central control had been intentionally devolved by his father as part of his preparations for war. Before his death, local commanders were given sets of targets and were instructed to keep fighting in the event of the loss of central authority, say Iran-watchers. “We’ve heard they’ve divided Iran into 31 units—each with absolute command and authority to take all decisions without reference to a ministry or central command,” says a Kurdish official monitoring Iran in Erbil, the Kurds’ administrative capital in Iraq. The regime also split the Basij, the huge paramilitary force it uses to suppress dissent, into small cells of five, and distributed hundreds of thousands of weapons.