Iran’s defiant regime picks a new supreme leader

Early on March 9th (in Iran) came the most defiant sign yet that the regime is still intact, with the naming of Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali, as the country’s new supreme leader. Unlike his father, who had the last word, Mojtaba is likely to be seen as a figurehead. His succession shows that control of the country lies with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Coup (IRGC), the defenders of the Islamic Republic.