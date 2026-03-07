Iran’s high-risk strategy for a no-limits Middle East war

Tehran is making a huge gamble, ramping up conflict as it tries to face down two of the world’s most powerful air forces. It may fail, bringing new actors into the war against it and triggering powerful new financial sanctions from its neighbors. But if Iran’s gamble works—and the regime survives the bombing campaign that is grinding it down—it could give it time to regroup under Khamenei’s successor. That, in turn, could strengthen Tehran’s hands in any future negotiations on its nuclear or missile programs that follow.