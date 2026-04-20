Iran’s insistence on controlling Hormuz is penny smart, dollar foolish

This is the point at which strategy must evolve. Iran has shown that it cannot be subdued through force. The next chapter is whether it can become a destination for capital, a hub for regional trade and a platform for industrial growth. These are not separate objectives. They are the modern foundations of power. The transition from deterrence to attraction is therefore not a concession, but can be made wisely as a strategic progression. It replaces short-term leverage with enduring influence. It positions Iran not only as a resilient state, but as an engine of regional development.