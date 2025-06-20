Iran’s Islamic revolutionary guard poised for more power

“The main reason the Basij has been able to attract people in the past is that it gives poor kids a thing to do," said Afshon Ostovar, associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., and author of a book on the IRGC. “At its lowest ranks it’s the Cub Scouts. You do arts and crafts, and sing songs. It’s a patriotic sort of movement," he said. “But once you get to high-school ranks, they start to take from the Basij people who can be useful in security work."