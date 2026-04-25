Tensions between Iranian leaders over talks with the U.S. spilled into the open this week, highlighting how difficult it will be for President Trump to secure the diplomatic win he wants to end the war.
Iran’s leadership divisions frustrate efforts to make progress in talks
SummaryAnother round of debate has erupted in public between Iran’s hard-liners and more moderate officials who want to negotiate with the U.S.
Tensions between Iranian leaders over talks with the U.S. spilled into the open this week, highlighting how difficult it will be for President Trump to secure the diplomatic win he wants to end the war.
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