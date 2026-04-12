Iran has emerged from five weeks of punishing U.S. and Israeli bombing with most of the tools it needs to make a nuclear bomb intact, officials and experts say, giving its negotiators another lever for pressing Washington to make concessions.
Iran’s nuclear program has survived, giving it leverage in talks
SummaryTehran has emerged from weeks of conflict with its uranium stockpile and other components of its nuclear program intact.
Iran has emerged from five weeks of punishing U.S. and Israeli bombing with most of the tools it needs to make a nuclear bomb intact, officials and experts say, giving its negotiators another lever for pressing Washington to make concessions.
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