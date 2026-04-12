Iran’s nuclear program has survived, giving it leverage in talks

Yet, Iran likely still has most of what it would need to build a bomb, including centrifuges and its stockpiles of enriched uranium. The tunnels at Isfahan are also thought to house an enrichment site that Iran declared last June but that has never been inspected. The International Atomic Energy Agency says the site may not be operational. Iran also has a highly fortified tunnel complex in the so-called Pickaxe Mountain, near the Natanz facility, where it could potentially do nuclear work out of reach of even the most powerful U.S. weapons.