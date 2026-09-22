Iran’s President gets rare opportunity to make his case to the world

When a small Iranian delegation, led by the country’s president, travels to New York this week, its members will be free to attend the United Nations General Assembly—but not to go for a walk in Central Park or shop on Fifth Avenue without permission. Only a trip down the block from their Manhattan hotel to the U.N. building is allowed.

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The U.S. has long imposed restrictions on Tehran’s diplomats, but the circumstances of the Iranian delegation are particularly unusual this year as they visit an America their country is fighting in a nearly seven-month-old war.

There is little precedent for the U.S. to host national leaders from a country at war with Washington, even during the U.N. General Assembly, when thousands of foreign officials converge on New York.

Even more unusual, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to speak on Wednesday, giving him a platform to rail against the U.S. and try to sway the world to Iran’s side.

“As a matter of optics, it’s bizarre,” said Marko Milanović, a professor of international law at University of Reading in the U.K. But he pointed out that the U.S., as the U.N.’s host nation, is obligated to permit foreign dignitaries to attend the assembly. “Legally this is not remarkable.”

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During this week’s visit, Pezeshkian and his associates will be subject to limitations while on American soil. The stepped-up controls from the Trump administration introduced last year prohibit the delegates from buying luxury goods or shopping at certain stores including Costco and Sam’s Club without State Department permission. The State Department cited regulations including measures “to protect the interests of the United States.”

Since 2024, the State Department has allowed the delegation to travel only from the airport to their hotel—a Millennium Hilton, where they have stayed repeatedly since 2013—and to and from U.N. headquarters down the block.

Under a 1947 agreement establishing the U.N. headquarters in New York, the U.S. agreed that it “shall not impose any impediments” on officials from member nations, including granting them visas.

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But Milanović said there is longstanding tension between the U.N. and the U.S. over how the rules are interpreted, and that the U.S. has placed restrictions on certain attendees in the past, such as Soviet representatives.

Despite the logistical challenges, American adversaries have long used the U.N. as a prominent perch from which to criticize Washington.

Soviet leaders often took to the dais during the Cold War to assail Washington, and, in 1960, Cuba’s Fidel Castro spoke for more than four hours about topics that included a condemnation of U.S. intervention in Latin America.

Pezeshkian is expected to make the case that Iranians are victims of aggression and that his country has acted in self-defense, said Richard Gowan, program director of global issues and institutions at International Crisis Group, a think tank.

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President Trump, who is set to address the U.N. on Tuesday, ​has justified attacks on Iran by calling it “the world’s No. 1 sponsor of terror” and saying that it must never be able to develop nuclear weapons. He told Fox News on Sunday that he is in “deciding mode” about next steps with Iran, and didn’t rule out meeting with Pezeshkian in New York.

In the past, Iranian officials have been reluctant to meet American officials, but while in New York, Pezeshkian, a political moderate who has advocated for engagement with the West, is angling to speak with analysts from U.S. and European think tanks, according to people familiar with the matter.

While the U.S. and Israel initially faced widespread criticism for attacks on Iran, which critics said violated the U.N. Charter, Tehran has drawn global ire by blocking shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s isolation has been compounded in recent weeks as Iran-linked Houthi rebels in Yemen have attacked ships on the Red Sea.

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Iran’s president was in a precarious position a year ago, too, when he addressed the U.N., just a few months after a 12-day bombing campaign by the U.S. and Israel aimed at destroying its nuclear-weapons production facilities.

In a 15-minute address, Pezeshkian denied that the nation seeks nuclear weapons and called the attacks “a grave betrayal of diplomacy and subversion of efforts towards the establishment of stability and peace.”

He didn’t mention Trump in the address and primarily blamed Israel for stoking unrest in the region, while condemning its military operations in Gaza.

Over the past three decades, Iran’s president or prime minister has spoken nearly every year at the U.N. One past speaker was Ali Khamenei, who addressed the General Assembly in 1987—when he was Iran’s president, before becoming supreme leader. Khamenei was killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on the first day of the war.

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Even in 1980, as American hostages were being held in Tehran, Iran sent a high-level delegation, which used its U.N. appearance not to address the hostage crisis, but to rally international condemnation for Iraq’s invasion of Iran.

It isn’t clear what kind of reception Pezeshkian might receive in New York this year. Some think-tank analysts invited to meet the Iranian delegation said they are wary of U.S. sanctions that restrict informal policy dialogues with Tehran’s officials. “No one wants to be seen going,” said one Iran specialist who previously received an invitation.

Despite the rigidity of the official events at U.N. week, the event has provided a venue for diplomacy. In 2019, Trump considered reaching out to Iran’s delegation.

Last year at the U.N., Pakistani officials served as an intermediary between the Iranian and U.S. teams, passing messages between them that helped to foster subsequent talks in Islamabad that ultimately made no impact. French officials likewise used the occasion to try to revive a version of a 2015 nuclear pact, though that fizzled, too.

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Trump is expected to meet with a number of Middle East leaders during his stay in New York. Multiple diplomats said Qatari officials plan to use the gathering to discuss the possibility of resuming talks.

No one is expecting major breakthroughs. Gowan, the International Crisis Group executive, said he is unaware of plans for formal negotiations over Iran during U.N. week.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres played down the likelihood of talks in New York. “It is a complex set of problems that requires a serious dialogue between the U.S. and Iran, between Iran and the countries of the Gulf, including the mediators,” he told reporters last week. “Probably it will take place somewhere else.”

Write to James T. Areddy at James.Areddy@wsj.com and Benoit Faucon at benoit.faucon@wsj.com

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