Iran’s regime has changed—for the worse

The Revolutionary Guard’s new commander in chief, Ahmad Vahidi, is accused of participating in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and injured hundreds. He established a training school for public officials—Tehran’s Shahid Beheshti School of Governance—that is shaping a new generation of Iran’s political leaders under the oversight of the Revolutionary Guard. As interior minister, he helped oversee the crackdown against the women’s rights protests of 2022. His predecessor was killed on the first day of the war.