Iran’s rulers face an all-out battle for survival

The diverse and well-armed Iraqi factions, which are positioned to threaten U.S. assets in the Kurdistan region and Jordan, launched a new recruitment campaign. Kataib Hezbollah (which appears to have been an early target) told its fighters to prepare for a long war of attrition.Secretary General Naim Qassem of Lebanese Hezbollah—which still retains missiles capable of pressuring Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ air defenses—delivered a speech on Jan. 26 in support of Khamenei, although this brought heavy pushback from the Beirut government.Yemen’s Huthis—which are more independent of Iran but also have far greater domestic leeway—threatened new attacks on Red Sea shipping, an area in which they have previously demonstrated marked success. Pressure on the Bab al-Mandab and Red Sea at the same time as on the Strait of Hormuz (from Iran itself) is a threatening scenario for global trade and oil prices.