Iran’s rulers face an all-out battle for survival

U.S. President Donald Trump has started military action against Iran to destroy its nuclear and missile capabilities and to topple the regime. The brief June 2025 conflict is a poor guide to what is likely to follow. Then, Iran sought to avoid confrontation because it understood U.S. objectives were limited, meaning that regional relations and wider international legitimacy were worth preserving. Now, it perceives maximalist U.S. objectives. Determined to survive, Iran might initially hunker down or seek to draw out any conflict. However, in an existential struggle, it has signaled it is willing to use every tool in its arsenal. This raises the possibility, or probability, of an extended and wide-ranging regional military conflict with shock waves across the global economy.