Iran’s rulers have a problem as they attempt to negotiate an end to the war: Their new supreme leader is noticeably MIA and silent on the talks.
Iran’s supreme leader is MIA, just when negotiators need him most
SummaryMojtaba Khamenei hasn’t appeared publicly since U.S. and Iranian officials say he was severely injured in an airstrike more than two months ago.
Iran’s rulers have a problem as they attempt to negotiate an end to the war: Their new supreme leader is noticeably MIA and silent on the talks.
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