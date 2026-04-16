Iran’s war-shattered economy means it has an urgent reason to negotiate

As many as 12 million jobs, nearly half of Iran’s workforce, are at risk from furloughs or layoffs, according to Hadi Kahalzadeh, an economist and former official in Iran’s Social Security Organization. The disruption to the steel industry alone threatens more than 5.5 million jobs, along with another 1.2 million jobs at risk in petrochemical and pharmaceuticals, he assessed. Job losses on that scale will snowball into areas such as retail.