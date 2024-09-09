Iraqi banks used US-created system to funnel funds to Iran

Al-Moussawi owned Baghdad’s Al-Huda Bank, one of the banks banned and also sanctioned by the U.S. A Treasury statement in January said the bank “exploited its access to U.S. dollars" to send funds to the IRGC and to Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia group with ties to Tehran that has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. Al-Moussawi “received guidance" from the Quds Force, the IRGC paramilitary wing, to establish the bank in 2008 and “used forged documents to execute at least $6 billion in wire transfers out of Iraq," the statement said.