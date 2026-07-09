What comes to mind, reading these sentences? “The challenge is not technical but political, requiring careful sequencing, clear communication, and sustained commitment.” Or: “Private ownership is not rewarding innovation but collecting a toll on Victorian infrastructure while deferring the investment required to keep it functional. The technology has not changed. The ownership has—and the ownership is the problem.”
Boredom first, probably. Policy writing can be sandpaper-dry. But something else might stand out too, at least to anyone who often interacts with artificial-intelligence models like ChatGPT or Claude. Prose produced by those AI tools has a distinctive smell. One telltale whiff is a love of contrasts: “not technical but political”; “The technology has not changed. The ownership has”. Another is tricolons. Humans have long appreciated groups of three (Cicero studded his speeches with them), but AI’s enthusiasm is superhuman: “careful sequencing, clear communication, and sustained commitment”. And then there are the em-dashes—everywhere.