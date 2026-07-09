Is AI writing taking over Westminster?

That raises two questions. Is this AI writing a problem? And why the links to Mr Burnham? Start with the first. Politics is full of prose not written by the apparent author: politicians have speechwriters, intellectuals employ research assistants. Perhaps AI is no different, even if the prose is clunkier. But people setting out ideas in politics are asking for something quite audacious: to reshape how a country is governed around what they think. Any writer knows how much putting words on a page can tighten one’s arguments. Even subcontracting that to an aide beats skipping the (sometimes painful) process entirely. AI certainly produces sloppy prose, but it also papers over sloppy thinking.