Is AI writing taking over Westminster?

Boredom first, probably. Policy writing can be sandpaper-dry. But something else might stand out too, at least to anyone who often interacts with artificial-intelligence models like ChatGPT or Claude. Prose produced by those AI tools has a distinctive smell. One telltale whiff is a love of contrasts: “not technical but political”; “The technology has not changed. The ownership has”. Another is tricolons. Humans have long appreciated groups of three (Cicero studded his speeches with them), but AI’s enthusiasm is superhuman: “careful sequencing, clear communication, and sustained commitment”. And then there are the em-dashes—everywhere.