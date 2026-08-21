Is America still capable of enforcing the world order?

Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington, said that U.S. denials of missile shortages aren’t surprising. “America will never acknowledge that we don’t have enough ammunition. It will assert that it has the ability to walk and chew gum,” she said. “But deterrence is in the eye of the beholder. What if Taiwan perceives that you don’t have the capacity and the will to defend it, and that its best option is to be coerced by China and to start negotiations over unification?”