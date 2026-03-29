For those with long memories, news that some private credit funds have capped withdrawals brings to mind the summer of 2007, when a European bank limited withdrawals from funds stuffed with securities linked to subprime mortgages. The global financial crisis had begun.
Is another financial crisis lurking in private credit?
SummaryIt Is fast-growing, opaque and intertwined with banks but lacks the scale and leverage that cashiered the economy in 2007.
For those with long memories, news that some private credit funds have capped withdrawals brings to mind the summer of 2007, when a European bank limited withdrawals from funds stuffed with securities linked to subprime mortgages. The global financial crisis had begun.
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