Is another financial crisis lurking in private credit?

For all the similarities, the differences between subprime and private credit are just as important. Subprime was more leveraged, and more complex. The loans were typically bundled into mortgage-backed securities, also known as MBS, which were then sliced up into tranches of differing risk. The MBS were in turn bundled into collateralized debt obligations, or CDOs, and sliced up again. Then, “synthetic” CDOs were created by writing derivatives linked to CDOs or MBS. These levels of leverage magnified losses.