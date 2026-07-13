Is Aung San Suu Kyi dead?

The military government claimed in April that it had moved Ms Aung San Suu Kyi to house arrest, but has turned down repeated requests from diplomats who ask to visit. Pressed by diplomats about her condition, regime officials invariably reply that she is in good health, but say little else. A photo published at the time of her supposed move to house arrest showed her chatting with a policeman and an army officer inside an unidentifiable building. There is no indication that it is of recent vintage, however, and Mr Aris doubts its authenticity. He says that if she is indeed under house arrest, it is not at her home in Yangon and that her house in Naypyidaw, the new capital, has been torn down.