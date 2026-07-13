Taichito had followed Aung San Suu Kyi everywhere. But the dog was not allowed to accompany Myanmar’s leader into prison after a military junta overthrew her government five years ago. Last month, the floppy-eared mongrel died at her home in Yangon, the former capital, aged 15, still awaiting her return. He had been a gift from Kim Aris, her son, on her release from an earlier spell in prison in 2010. “I think he was the best thing I ever gave her. He was very faithful to her,” says Mr Aris in an interview in London.
Is Aung San Suu Kyi dead?
SummaryThe last official appearance of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, who would now be 81, came at the conclusion of her show trial at the end of 2022. Since then, the army has refused her lawyers’ requests to see her.
Taichito had followed Aung San Suu Kyi everywhere. But the dog was not allowed to accompany Myanmar’s leader into prison after a military junta overthrew her government five years ago. Last month, the floppy-eared mongrel died at her home in Yangon, the former capital, aged 15, still awaiting her return. He had been a gift from Kim Aris, her son, on her release from an earlier spell in prison in 2010. “I think he was the best thing I ever gave her. He was very faithful to her,” says Mr Aris in an interview in London.
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