Is Aung San Suu Kyi dead?

Taichito had followed Aung San Suu Kyi everywhere. But the dog was not allowed to accompany Myanmar’s leader into prison after a military junta overthrew her government five years ago. Last month, the floppy-eared mongrel died at her home in Yangon, the former capital, aged 15, still awaiting her return. He had been a gift from Kim Aris, her son, on her release from an earlier spell in prison in 2010. “I think he was the best thing I ever gave her. He was very faithful to her,” says Mr Aris in an interview in London.