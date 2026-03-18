Is cheap energy the key to China gaining AI supremacy?

China has no such worries. Its power grid, the world’s largest, is still growing at a blistering pace thanks to massive state investment. It added over 500gw of capacity just last year, to reach a total capacity of 3,800gw, more than double that of America’s. Over the next five years China is set to add six times as much capacity as its rival. A bonanza of wind and solar projects is driving growth. And half of the world’s nuclear-power plants are also under construction in China, while the country is still building lots of coal-fired power. Chinese data centres can secure power for around three cents per kilowatt-hour, according to official figures, around half the rate many American ones pay. And because the government sets residential power prices separately, there is little risk of public opposition to power-hungry infrastructure.