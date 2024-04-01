Is China a winner from the Red Sea attacks?
- China seeks to reap political benefits from the new Suez crisis
Six years ago a film titled “Operation Red Sea" became a huge hit in China. It was touted as the first in Chinese cinemas to focus on the exploits of the modern Chinese navy, which in recent years has overtaken America’s to become the world’s largest. The plot revolves around a naval special-forces operation to rescue a Chinese citizen taken hostage by terrorists in a Yemen-like Red Sea country. “This mission is a message to all terrorists that you will never harm a Chinese citizen," intones the commanding officer. The Communist Party organised showings to whip up patriotic fervour. Officials said the film showed a China that was “taking on its responsibilities as a great power".
