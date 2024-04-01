Is China a winner from the Red Sea attacks?

America believes that Iran is encouraging the Houthis and that China, which has close ties with the government in Tehran, could help persuade the country to stop the Red Sea attacks. According to a senior American official, Mr Sullivan stressed this during his meeting with Mr Wang in Bangkok. Reuters says that during several recent encounters in Beijing and Tehran, Chinese officials have indeed asked their Iranian counterparts to rein in the Houthis. The Chinese message has been that: “If our interests are harmed in any way, it will impact our business with Tehran," the news agency quoted an Iranian official as saying. The American official said China had confirmed it was talking to Iran about the attacks. “But we’re certainly going to wait to see results before we comment further," he said, seeming unsure of “whether we think they’re actually raising it".