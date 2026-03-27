Technology has been the alleged culprit behind everything from spiraling anxiety to vanishing attention spans to social isolation. Now, it has something else on its charge sheet: Wrinkles.
Is doomscrolling giving you wrinkles? You may have ‘tech neck.’
SummaryGrowing anxiety about the affliction has sparked a race for a cure, with beauty companies rolling out creams, masks and collars.
Technology has been the alleged culprit behind everything from spiraling anxiety to vanishing attention spans to social isolation. Now, it has something else on its charge sheet: Wrinkles.
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