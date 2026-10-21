Is Elon Musk the October surprise?

Good morning. Elon Musk brought energy and cash to the 2024 presidential race, camping out in Pennsylvania, giving away $1 million a day to registered voters, and helping Donald Trump back into the White House.
Now, he’s just as omnipresent, but he’s blazing a much different path.
Importantly, after Trump won in 2024, he appointed Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as co-leads of the Department of Government Efficiency, which was supposed to slash government spending. Ramaswamy’s tenure with DOGE didn’t last long, and Musk was pushed out of the White House by Trump in May amid nasty name calling and finger pointing between the two men.