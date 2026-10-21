Is Elon Musk the October surprise?

Good morning. Elon Musk brought energy and cash to the 2024 presidential race, camping out in Pennsylvania, giving away $1 million a day to registered voters, and helping Donald Trump back into the White House.
Good morning. Elon Musk brought energy and cash to the 2024 presidential race, camping out in Pennsylvania, giving away $1 million a day to registered voters, and helping Donald Trump back into the White House.
Now, he’s just as omnipresent, but he’s blazing a much different path.
Now, he’s just as omnipresent, but he’s blazing a much different path.
Importantly, after Trump won in 2024, he appointed Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as co-leads of the Department of Government Efficiency, which was supposed to slash government spending. Ramaswamy’s tenure with DOGE didn’t last long, and Musk was pushed out of the White House by Trump in May amid nasty name calling and finger pointing between the two men.
Two months later, Musk said he was launching his own political party, the America Party. One month later, he abandoned that and soon reunited with the GOP. He and Trump eventually made up, and Musk is pumping money into the midterms to try to help Republicans.
That’s not all he’s doing.
Musk ordered the slowdown of Ukraine’s Starlink and later discussed the matter with Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
This happened last week, and set off an international crisis as it made it much harder for Ukraine to defend itself. Before the WSJ article, the White House claimed it didn’t know how this happened, and Trump said he’d love to know who was behind the decision.
Musk was able in 2024 to help Republicans build a coalition of voters, but now Democrats are using Musk to build their own coalition.
James Talarico, the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas, on Tuesday released a video clip alleging that Musk was trying to “buy” the Senate seat there with the more than $150 million he is using to help GOP candidate Ken Paxton.
“Elon Musk is trying to buy this Senate seat in Texas,” Talarico said in the video. He added, “In all likelihood, if you’ve seen an attack ad on your TV, that was Elon.”
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People and Policies I’m Watching
Michigan Senate debate: Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed will face off in Detroit.
President Trump’s Wednesday: He is scheduled to hold policy meetings at 11 a.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. Trump will participate in a roundtable at 2:30 p.m. and then travel to South Carolina for a 7 p.m. midterm rally at Clemson University’s T. Ed Garrison Arena.
What I’m Following
Trump dangles offers of cash to woo midterm voters. The president has promised $5,000 for every American adult, found $8 billion bailout for farmers and extra $90 payments for seniors. Cash handouts have become central to Trump’s strategy to curb Republican losses in the midterm elections, with wealthy donors helping fuel the president’s 11th-hour push to hold Congress.
Persian Gulf oil exports surpass prewar levels. An improvised shipping system under U.S. protection is helping tankers move oil through one of Iran’s fiercest waves of attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran can still make shipments dangerous and expensive, but its ability to deter transits has faded, weakening Tehran’s leverage with the U.S.
The president offers up to $30,000 for tips that expose government fraud. The program is part of Vice President JD Vance’s antifraud task force, which he launched this year to investigate the misuse of government funds. The new $25 million initiative will be administered by the Justice Department and tips can be submitted through a government website.
What Else Is Happening
- Russia released an American who had been jailed since the early days of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
- Democrats are spending $1 million on the Florida governor’s race in the hope of bringing the Sunshine State into play.
- U.S. intelligence says Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an intensified campaign of sabotage against NATO countries.
- What wealthy voters in Greenwich, Conn., want from the midterms.
What I’m Reading
- Trump Blasts Slotkin for Remarks, Calls Her a ‘Low Life’ (Detroit Free Press)
- Is Trump Getting Ready to Trade Ukraine for Iran? (The Free Press)
- The Ad War Between Susan Collins and Troy Jackson Is More Negative Than Ever (Bangor Daily News)
About Me
I’m Damian Paletta, The Wall Street Journal’s Washington coverage chief. I’ve covered Washington for 22 years as a reporter and editor. I’ve covered the White House, Congress, national security, the federal budget, economics and multiple market meltdowns.
WSJ Politics brings you an expert guide to what’s driving D.C., every weekday morning. Send your feedback to politics@wsj.com (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply). This edition was curated and edited in collaboration with Alistair Dawber and Alina Heineke. Got a tip for us? Here’s how to submit.