Is Europe bound for a Trumpian economic reset?

Who knows if this time will be any different for Heathrow, but for now what matters is the implicit signal Ms. Reeves sent with this announcement: Economic growth, as embodied by an airport-building project, is more important to Mr. Starmer’s Labour Party administration than the climate-change neuroses that so often have thwarted the new runway in the past. This is why the climate left is angry about Ms. Reeves’s policy turn despite bones she threw to them in her speech, such as more spending on electric-vehicle charging points and less red tape for offshore wind generation.