Is France now Greece on the Seine?
SummaryMarkets fret about a budget crisis, but slow economic growth is the underlying problem.
Investors are fretting that France may be on the verge of triggering a new eurozone crisis, and the amazing thing is that it took this long for everyone to notice that the country’s public finances, and its economy, are a mess.
