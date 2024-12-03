Is France now Greece on the Seine?

Brussels technocrats and many investors are worried about the details of the Barnier budget, on the theory that he could reduce France’s projected fiscal deficit of 6.1% of GDP this year to something nearer the eurozone’s 3% annual target by 2029. But Mr. Barnier mostly tinkered around the edges with adjustments to inflation-indexation of pensions and the like. Some of his proposed tax increases, such as on electricity, couldn’t survive the National Assembly, while many others (including wealth and corporate taxes that may be more popular) would be awful for economic growth.