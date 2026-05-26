When the U.S. failed to secure a quick victory over Iran, some observers said this was America’s “Suez moment.” If so, someone forgot to tell Xi Jinping.
Is Iran America’s Suez Crisis? Not to Xi Jinping
SummaryBeijing is capable only of protecting its interests, not projecting power around the globe.
When the U.S. failed to secure a quick victory over Iran, some observers said this was America’s “Suez moment.” If so, someone forgot to tell Xi Jinping.
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