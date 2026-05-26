Is Iran America’s Suez Crisis? Not to Xi Jinping

Instead, China has continued a pattern that has largely characterized its Middle East policy since the outbreak of regional war in 2023. It has first and foremost looked to secure its own interests, reportedly seeking to secure the passage of its own ships through the Strait of Hormuz, as it did in the Bab al-Mandeb when Yemen’s Houthis menaced that choke point. It has used the war to criticize the U.S. and tout itself as a sober alternative to American leadership. And it has issued diplomatic proposals that amount to little more than pablum, calling for “peaceful coexistence” and a “balanced approach to development and security” while evading the thorny issues underlying the war itself.