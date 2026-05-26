Is Iran America’s Suez Crisis? Not to Xi Jinping

The analogy isn’t meant to be a kind one. In historical terms, Suez is a byword for the humiliation of a once-great but declining power. In 1956 British forces, along with those of France and Israel, landed in Egypt intent on overthrowing the government, but Washington, worried that the war might benefit the Soviets, forced London into an early cease-fire and withdrawal. The U.K. grudgingly passed the mantle of Middle East hegemony to the U.S.