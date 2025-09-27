Is Kamala Harris staging a 2028 comeback?

Over the summer, Harris passed on a run for California governor because she wasn’t ready to make a decision yet on a 2028 presidential campaign, and a gubernatorial bid would have probably meant passing on another run for the White House, according to people familiar with her thinking. There was a concern that she could become a distraction for Democrats and that supporters of President Trump could turn their focus on her, a person briefed on the matter said. She also didn’t feel ready for another campaign so soon after a bruising presidential election.