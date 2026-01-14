Is passive investment inflating a stockmarket bubble?

None of this, however, means that passive investment really is harmless. Its detractors make a valid complaint: markets’ social function is to direct capital to where it will be used most effectively, and passive funds make no attempt to do this. Their indiscriminate buying could therefore pull share prices out of whack with underlying earnings. Pulling in the opposite direction are the arbitrageurs, such as hedge funds, which can take the other side of tracker funds’ trades and profit from bringing prices back into line with fundamentals. Yet a much-discussed working paper—at least among active fund managers—makes a compelling case that the arbitrageurs have a far weaker effect than is commonly thought. If so, then flows of assets into passive funds really could be distorting share prices and helping inflate a bubble.