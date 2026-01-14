Is passive investment inflating a stockmarket bubble?

Today a note like Bernstein’s, which at the time prompted plenty of headlines and approving references on trading floors, would merely provoke eye-rolling. No one is surprised that analysts who sell research to stockpickers dislike the passive funds that are outcompeting their clients. Over the years the claims that such funds are bad for markets have tended, similarly, to come from people whose salaries might be higher if they were to disappear. Meanwhile, the once-revolutionary creed that motivated the creation of tracker funds has come to feel like common sense. What investor does not know that most active managers fail to beat their benchmark index, while the passive alternatives hug theirs closely and charge rock-bottom fees?