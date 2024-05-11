Is Saudi Aramco cooling on crude oil?

Shovelling a larger chunk of a smaller haul to owners could, on its own, imply that Aramco is indeed less gung-ho about its oily future. Except that the rich dividend was accompanied by two developments that point in the opposite direction. First, Aramco is rumoured to be preparing a secondary share offering that could raise perhaps $20bn in the coming months—a move typically associated with expansion rather than contraction. Second, more tangibly, it is ramping up capital spending. Investments rose from less than $40bn in 2022 to some $50bn last year. In a call with analysts on March 11th Aramco confirmed that suspending the planned capacity expansion will save around $40bn in capital spending between now and 2028. But, it added, this does not mean it is not investing. On the contrary, the aim is to spend between $48bn and $58bn in 2025, and maybe more in the few years after that.