Is the age of American air superiority coming to an end?
The Economist 8 min read 21 Feb 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Summary
- The growing effectiveness of air-defence systems could blunt the West’s most powerful weapons
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On August 26th the skies over Ukraine filled with the roar of 230 missiles and Shahed explosive-laden drones. It was Russia’s biggest such attack and it ought to have been devastating, since the largest missiles each carried as much as 700kg of explosives. Yet it soon became clear that Russia had failed. Ukraine claimed it shot down 201, or 87%, of the missiles, a stark example of how little effect air power has had in Europe’s biggest war in more than eight decades.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less