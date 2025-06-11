That survey does include some industries with large shares of unauthorized workers, such as landscaping services and slaughterhouses. And as a group, these have been adding jobs at a slower rate than other private-sector employers since last summer, when the number of people coming into the U.S. began to fall, according to an analysis by economist Jed Kolko, who was Under Secretary for Economic Affairs at the Commerce Department during the Biden administration. But that slowdown has actually been less pronounced in recent months, according to Kolko.