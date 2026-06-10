Is the Iran war killing global oil demand—forever?

Oil analysts have been scratching their heads for months about why prices haven’t risen more. Brent crude has been hovering around $91 a barrel, despite the world experiencing its worst supply disruption ever because of the Iran war.
One explanation has been gaining traction, though, and it’s bad news for producers: The world may be figuring out how to get by with less oil.
J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva saw evidence of a change in behavior last month when she traveled to China, which appeared to be using about 9% less oil than before the war, “with remarkably little visible disruption,” she wrote.
“The decline does not appear to be the product of a formal government conservation campaign,” she added. “There were no conspicuous appeals to save energy, no major limits on mobility, and no sense of crisis in daily life. Instead, it looks like consumers have made a quiet economic choice.”