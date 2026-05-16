Is the secret to men’s longevity a great butt?

Walk into any high-end gym right now and it will be hard not to spot those training their glutes. Equinox says male bookings of its “Best Butt Ever” class have increased 17% since 2024. Life Time, the high-end health club chain, affirms an uptick in its glute-centric classes. Men who train with the Whoop app have doubled their booty exercises over the past 24 months, according to the company. Dogpound, the elite personal-training gym where Taylor Swift got in shape for her Eras Tour, recently added more glute-building machines to its Los Angeles location because trainers said their clients wanted more of them, the gym’s owner Lili Gattyan says.