Is the secret to men’s longevity a great butt?

Daniel Rice is a personal trainer in Los Angeles, a job that gives him a front-row seat to the physique coveted by today’s American man. Rice recalls the washboard abs of the ’90s; the athletic build of the early 2000s; the quest, in the 2010s, for tiny waists and huge biceps.
Now “the guys all want thick thighs and a bigger butt,” he says. “It’s become a glute-dominant culture.”
For $200 a session, Rice says he can take “clay”—a rear end that’s never been sculpted—and turn it into “a mountain.” Some of this is to look more desirable, he says, but more often than not his clients are focused on health and longevity. He has them doing hip thrusts, banded side lunges, goblet curtsy squats and cable kickbacks. Also, the StairMaster, especially as men age.