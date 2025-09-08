Is the UK a canary in the coal mine for a heavily indebted world?
Max Colchester , Ed Ballard , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Sept 2025, 07:54 am IST
Summary
Borrowing costs are surging for many industrialized countries, causing talk of a possible crisis.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
This past week, U.K. long-term borrowing costs hit their highest level in decades, causing Treasury chief Rachel Reeves to shoot down suggestions that the heavily indebted country is heading for a fiscal crisis.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story