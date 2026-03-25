When Peter Mansoor, an ex-U.S. Army colonel who did two long tours in Iraq, considers the unfolding war in Iran, he worries the U.S. risks getting dragged into another long and costly fight in the Middle East.
Is the US repeating the mistakes that led to forever wars?
SummaryThe Iran conflict is likely to be far shorter than the war in Iraq, but experts say the U.S. is running into some of the same pitfalls.
When Peter Mansoor, an ex-U.S. Army colonel who did two long tours in Iraq, considers the unfolding war in Iran, he worries the U.S. risks getting dragged into another long and costly fight in the Middle East.
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