Is this the end of the scorching gold rally?
As bullish stories get tested, investors should worry
THE JARGON of gold trading echoes that of poker. “Strong hands" are investors loyal to the metal no matter the price. “Weak hands" are flaky punters who fold at the first sign of trouble. Bullish investors win when they convince others of their story about why the price is rising, which boils down to why, this time round, strong hands outnumber weak ones. When the market tanks, their bluff is called.