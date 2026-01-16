Is this the end of the scorching gold rally?

Each rests on a different buyer: institutional investors, central banks and speculators. Begin with the institutions. Gold’s main attraction is as a store of value, especially in times of crises. It is tangible, easy to transport and tradable on a global market, which reassures investors with big portfolios. Its previous bull runs came after the dotcom crash and the global financial crisis of 2007-09, and during the covid-19 pandemic. But this time is different. The price of gold has roughly doubled since March 2024, in the absence of a recession (see chart 1). America’s S&P 500 stockmarket index has risen by almost 30% in the same period; real interest rates remain high.