“EIGHT HOURS labour, eight hours recreation, eight hours rest,” said Robert Owen, a Welsh textile-maker, in 1817. His aim was a fairer work week, but the idea that sleeping eight hours a night is best has since become the received wisdom. Is it right?
Is too much sleep as bad as too little?
SummaryThe quest for the optimal amount of shut-eye
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